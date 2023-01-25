Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.88. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 23,374 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Insider Activity

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

