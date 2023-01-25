Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

