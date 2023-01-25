Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

