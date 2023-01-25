Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $70.64

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

