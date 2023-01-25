Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cigna Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $28.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

CI opened at $308.99 on Monday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average of $301.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

