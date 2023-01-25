Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cigna Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $28.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion.
Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %
CI opened at $308.99 on Monday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average of $301.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Cigna
In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.