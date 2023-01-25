Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKD. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

BKD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 1,176,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 165.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 156,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

