Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.42. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 42,288 shares trading hands.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$48.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Featured Stories

