BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.21. Approximately 240,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 198,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

BYD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

