Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,977. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 979.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BY. Hovde Group cut their price target on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

