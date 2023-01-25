CACI International (CACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $17.65-$18.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $17.65-$18.49 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.91. 128,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at CACI International

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

