Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

CDNS opened at $182.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

