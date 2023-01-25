Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 2,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $560.17 million, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

