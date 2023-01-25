Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

