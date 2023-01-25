Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$161.08.

TSE:CNR traded down C$7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$158.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.00.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

