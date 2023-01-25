Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Cancom in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.26 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.86 ($35.72). 25,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of €62.88 ($68.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.00.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.