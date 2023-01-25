Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $12.33 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.33 billion and approximately $401.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.74 or 0.06845413 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00076520 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00028242 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00056784 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010554 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024667 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,896,700 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.