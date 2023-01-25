Cardano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $402.17 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.27 billion and approximately $402.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.67 or 0.06846774 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00074655 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027538 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054613 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010318 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024322 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
