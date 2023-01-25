Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.