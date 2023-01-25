CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCLDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

