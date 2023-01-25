Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Casper has a market cap of $373.57 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,454,272,905 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,392,589 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,452,746,685 with 10,688,968,152 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0347669 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,959,318.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

