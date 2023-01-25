Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,924,000 after acquiring an additional 105,271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 29,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 360,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,728. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $207.21. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.