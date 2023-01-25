CDbio Price Tops $3.91 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00017340 BTC on exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $29,862.54 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CDbio has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.
About CDbio
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.