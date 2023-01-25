Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 252,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 111,226 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 90.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

