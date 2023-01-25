Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($63.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLLNY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

