CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 3.7% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. 2,333,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,022,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Institutional Trading of CEMIG
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.