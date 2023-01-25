Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.71

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.71 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 379.30 ($4.70). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 386.90 ($4.79), with a volume of 258,117 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday.

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 450.39. The company has a market cap of £782.18 million and a PE ratio of -35.41.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

