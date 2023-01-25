CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Trading Up 2.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $6,072,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,353,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 491,290 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 443,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 354,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 289,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

