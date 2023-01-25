Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $707.66 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $707.66 million and $9,988.32 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

