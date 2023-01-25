Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.03. 1,195,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

