Charter Communications (CHTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %
CHTR traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.03. 1,195,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.