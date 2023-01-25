Chase (NYSE:CCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,942. The stock has a market cap of $864.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.68. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

