Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 6.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $236,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

LNG stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,907. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

