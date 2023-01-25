Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 5.5% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKEW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 347,234 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEW opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

