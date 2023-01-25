Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

