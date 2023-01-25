Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $77,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.42.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

