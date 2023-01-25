Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 32,274 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $199,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GS opened at $345.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

