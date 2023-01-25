Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,429 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Impinj worth $112,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Impinj Trading Down 0.7 %

PI opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,695,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $147,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,695,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $62,083.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,321 shares of company stock valued at $58,665,552. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

