Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 55,157 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,157 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $86,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

