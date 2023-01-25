Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Insider Activity

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,733,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,642,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

