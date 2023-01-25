Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.49

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $34.46. Chuy’s shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 76,459 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Chuy’s Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Insider Activity at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

