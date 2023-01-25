CIBC Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$85.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday.

IAG stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$81.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,709. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.40.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at C$768,084.73. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $466,702 in the last three months.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

