Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 2,907,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

