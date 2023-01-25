Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,936,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,306,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

