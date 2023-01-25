Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,936,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,306,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.21.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
