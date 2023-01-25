Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

