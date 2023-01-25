Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.