CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Up 16.2%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.59. 1,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.