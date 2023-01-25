Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. 6,049,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,042,012 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,631,580 shares in the company, valued at $88,492,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,760,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

