ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on February 28th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

