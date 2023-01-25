ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 196,715 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 56,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 5,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,094. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 8.83.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 82.40%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

