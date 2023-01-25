Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $203.60. 154,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,592. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $240.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average of $198.93.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

