Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 202,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

