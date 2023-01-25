Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.81. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $243.76 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

